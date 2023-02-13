Mark McKelley
Silver Lake/Mears
Mark McKelley, 73, of Silver Lake/Mears, died peacefully in his home Feb. 9, 2023 from an extended illness. Mark was born Feb. 19, 1949 in Canton, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and MaryAnn (Richey) McKelley.
Mark was employed by the Department of Health and Human Services in Allentown, Pa., where he met his wife, Toni. Mark and Toni moved to Ohio in 1992, and later moved to Silver Lake/Mears, Mich., where they so enjoyed the water, the beaches, the beauty of Oceana County, and most of all the friendly people who made them feel welcome, adding so much to their lives.
Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970-1971; he was seriously injured in Vietnam, losing his right leg and badly injuring his left leg. However, all his life he refused help from anyone, Mark prided himself as an independent person, always willing and able to help others. He accomplished much in his life, including a degree in electrical engineering, but the one thing he considered to be his best accomplishment was his son, Sean. Mark was always grateful for the fine man he turned out to be.
Mark is survived by his wife, Toni; son, Sean (Gina); granddaughter, Madison; loving brother, Tom; special nephew, Ashton (Jennifer) McKelley, and their children, Adrianna and twin-sons, Jack and Ethan; special cousin, Dennis (Sandy) McKelley and their children, Meghan (Dan Weber), Clara, Mary, Kathryn, James,and Charlotte; Ryan (Molly), and their children, Maddy and Annabell; Brandon (Danielle), and their children, Ethan and Gwenneth; friends that over time became family, John and Christi Clay, Ralph and LouAnn Sovran, Jesse and Jane Chickering, Dale and Diane Friend, Les and Connie Bowers and Larry Klausing; as well as his beloved Airedale Terriers, Raggs and Sulli.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where the emergency room physicians and the critical care team worked tirelessly to save him. We are so grateful for their compassion and devotion to his care. Our thanks and appreciation are greater than you could ever know.
Memorial services will be conducted in Canton, Ohio, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark’s name may be made to the Oceana County Animal Shelter, at 2185 W. Baseline Rd, Shelby, Mich. 49455.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com