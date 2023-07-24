Mary Alice Cozart
Mary Alice Cozart, a beloved wife, devoted mother and cherished member of her community,
peacefully passed away July 18, 2023, at an assisted living facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Born June 13, 1927, in Smithfield, West Virginia, Mary was one of 11 children, a testament to the love shared within her large family.
After completing her education at Smithfield High School, Mary embarked on a beautiful journey of love when she married Joe Willard Cozart. Their marriage spanned an incredible 60 years, brimming with cherished memories. Together, they embarked on new adventures, residing in Sterling, Michigan; Hart, Michigan; Mason, Michigan; finally retiring to the idyllic town of Pentwater, Michigan.
Mary now joins her beloved husband, Joe Willard Cozart, in eternal peace. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Leona and Samuel Newton Fisher, as well as eight siblings. Mary’s memory lives on through her surviving brothers, Jim (Regina) and John Fisher.
Mary leaves behind a lasting legacy of love within her family. She is survived by her children, Terri (Gary) Feldt of Mattawan, Michigan, David (Margie) Cozart of Pentwater, Michigan, Todd (Lori) Cozart of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Wendy (Gary) Matthews of North Muskegon, Michigan. Her gentle spirit lives on through her four beloved grandchildren: Keith (Sarah) Feldt, Kevin (Jessica) Feldt, Kendra (Brandon) Webb, and Evan Cozart. Additionally, Mary is survived by several great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Fisher and Cozart families.
In honor of Mary’s life and the indelible mark she left on those who knew her, a private family burial service will be in the serene surroundings of Pentwater, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Friendship Village Kalamazoo, 1400 N Drake Rd., Kalamazoo, Michigan, 49006, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
May Mary Alice Cozart rest eternally in peace, forever in the hearts of those who loved her.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.