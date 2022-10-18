Mary Alice Vogt, 96, passed away Tuesday, Oct, 11, 2022.
Known as ‘Mary Alice’ or M.A. in her youth, she attended the University of Nebraska continuing with a graduate degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; where she met her husband, Vernon Carroll Vogt, Sr. Teaching was always Mary Alice’s calling, first as a French and Spanish teacher in Libertyville and Mundelein, Ill., then as a teacher of English and foreign language in Arlington, Va. She lived in the Arlington or Falls Church area for over 40 years.
Mary Alice outlived her husband by 30 years — years she filled with adventure, from visiting children as far as Saudi Arabia, to ocean cruising with her water aerobics group, and touring to Syria, Ukraine and many other countries while competing in Duplicates Bridge. She occasionally played bridge at the Oceana County Council on Aging and with local groups as well. Mary Alice resided at Cherry Blossom Manor the last few years, where she always felt loved and well cared for.
Mary Alice is survived by her five children, Eleanor (Stephen), Mary (Mark), Vernon, Jr., John (Amy) and Carol (Doug); 18 grandchildren, Matthew (Charlotte), Diane (Chris), Karen (Jeff), Eileen (Sean), Jenna, Megan (Colby), Travis (Angela), Tracy, Daniel (Sarah), Ryan (Emma), Jared (Holly), Nicole (Jason), Michelle, Carson (Tiffany), Spencer, Lauren, Kylie, Brycen; as well as her 18 great-grandchildren, Arton, Felix, Filip, Addy, Cassie, Claire, Audrey, Theo, William, Emma, Theo, Genevieve, Claire, Madelyn, Haven, Ella, Jack and Bronson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Carroll Vogt, Sr.
A private service will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
