Mary Ann Merten
Hart
Mary Ann Merten, 84, of Hart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She was born Oct. 22, 1935 in Hart, the daughter of Merlin and Frances (Merchant) Kokx.
Mary Ann along with her husband, Joseph, owned the “Rooms at the Inn” Bed & Breakfast on State Street for 14 years. She was active in the Lions Club where she served dinners and was an active member of St. Gregory Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, William (Kim) Merten of Hart, John (Norma Vasquez) Merten of Hart, Richard (Karen) Merten of Hart, Joseph R. (Margarita) Merten of Rothbury, Katrina (Mark) Pehrson of Hart, Mary Jo (Robert) Schaner of Hart and Paul (Noelle) Merten of Hart; daughter-in-law, Janine Merten of Centerville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth (Alan) Glover of Hart, Robert (Juanita) Kokx of Hernando, Fla., and Pearl (Joe) Miller of Ludington.
On Feb. 11, 1956, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, Mary Ann married Joseph Merten, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Merten; and brothers, James Kokx, Michael Kokx and Thomas Kokx.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted privately with interment in Mears Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.