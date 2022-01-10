Mary Claire Chandler
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Mary Claire Chandler, 85, loving wife of the late Arthur W. Chandler and beloved mother to Holly Ann Chandler (Joseph D. Crea, husband) and Todd Andrews Chandler, died peacefully at her home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2022 with her family at her side. She was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the daughter of the late Erie and Alfred Andrews and sister to the late A. James Andrews.
Mary graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1954. She then went on to become an x-ray technician at Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1961, in the basement of their Ohio home, Art and Mary started The Chandler Group of Companies as a life and health agency. The company consisted of nine collaborative organizations that offered a diversified choice of managed healthcare products. During the 1970s Mary became a general contractor building three post and beam spec homes in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
She had a gift of story telling with a twinkle in her eye. If she could not fill in details she simply would say “whatever.” Mary reached out to help others in need. She adored her family, dogs, friends, antiques, going to auctions, singing in the Sweet Adelines, spending summer days with her “beach bum” friends and spent most of her time at her home at Stony Lake, Mich. raising her children. Her Stony Lake friends called her 1-800 Mary since she had knowledge of the history and members of the community. Once widowed, Mary learned how to play the banjo and joined the Marek Music Makers band where they played in nursing homes and summer parades in Western Michigan.
Mary is also survived by three grand-stepchildren, Clayton Crea, Cole Crea and Chase Crea of Burton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be next spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Stony Lake, Mich. Other details will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements by Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. The family welcomes any memories, pictures and condolences be sent to www.stroudlawrence.com.