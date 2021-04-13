Mary Elizabeth Morse
Shelby
Mary Elizabeth Morse, 95, of Shelby, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born Feb. 25, 1926 in Shelby, the daughter of John and Myrtle Harrison.
Mary was a golfer, gardener and quilter. She loved a good shoulder rub, a sunny afternoon and an occasional orange slushy. She will be remembered for her down-to-earth demeanor and her kindness and care for others.
Mary is survived by her children, Rick (Marsha) Morse, Connie (David) Near, Kathy (Michael) Brown and Jim (Kim) Morse; grandchildren, Matt Morse, Shannon (Becky) Near, Rebecca (Jim Visser) Near, Troy (Emily) Near, Tim (Robin) Brown, Nichole Brown, Kara (Todd) DeVries, Norman (Christine) Morse, Tracey (Jason) Burmeister and Josh Morse; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, James Morse; grandson, Ryan Morse; and three half-brothers, Gordon, John and Cliff.
Private interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Area District Library, 189 N. Maple, Shelby, MI 49455 or Cherry Blossom Manor, 611 E. Main, Hart, MI 49420.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.