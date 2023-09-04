Mary Suzanne Richey
Pentwater
Mary Suzanne Richey, 77, of Pentwater, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 8, 1945 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Henschen) Ledger. Suzanne graduated from Arcola High School (Indiana) and Purdue University with a degree in home economics education. She taught in schools from North Kingston, Rhode Island to Jackson County Parma Western, from elementary school to high school. She was a director of Youth Ministries at First United Methodist Church in Jackson, Michigan, leading many youth mission trips throughout the Midwest.
Suzanne was a creative, hardworking and loving person. She was a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, taking her Girl Scouts on many adventurers. She loved gardening and creating beautiful landscapes at home and at church, even including Fairy Gardens as part of her plan. Her sewing, knitting, and other textile abilities were impressive. Her immediate and extended family often relied upon her skills to create memorable wedding and special events attire. Later in life she added wood working to her list of skills, becoming an accomplished cabinet maker. She made many furniture items for her home under the tutelage of Gene Davidson and others at the Artisan Center in Pentwater.
Suzanne loved her family and spent many months providing assistance to her new grandchildren, including home schooling.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, George, of 55 years; and daughter, Mary (Kip) West; and grandsons, Cole, Rory and Broc West; mother, Mary Margaret; sister, Nancy (Rand) Gee; brothers, Adrian (Anne) Ledger and William (Ellen) Ledger; brothers in-law, David (Sharon) Richey and Robert Richey; and many nieces and nephews. Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Paul, and son, Michael.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater (82 S. Hancock St.).The service will also be live streamed on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 111, Pentwater, MI, 49449; LASSI, Local Animal Shelter Support, Inc., PO Box 160, Pentwater, MI, 49449; or Lake Michigan Camp and Retreat Center, 5807 Ridge Road, Pentwater, MI, 49449.