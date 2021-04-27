Mary (Weiland) Beatty
Shelby
Mary (Weiland) Beatty, 90, of Shelby, Mich. peacefully passed away April 25, 2021 in Vero Beach, Fla. She was born July 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Grace Weiland and Louis Weiland of Mason, Mich.
Mary was the loving wife of the late Bruce I. Veltman, the late Thomas Gay and the late Robert Beatty during her lifetime. Mary is survived by her children, Alvonne (Ron) Wimmer of Coltons Point, Md., Robert (Wendy) Veltman of Owosso, Mich., Renae (Dan) Best of Elk Grove, Calif., Pete (Renee) Veltman of Shelby, Mich., and Melissia Beatty of Vero Beach, Fla.
She had 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; along with her sister, Betty Fogle, of Holt, Mich.; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas (Cindy) Beatty of Lansing, Mich.; and siblings, Robert Weiland, Marion Weiland and Trella Algate.
Mary had a special twinkle in her eye. She was feisty, crafty, resourceful and strong-willed. She had a positive outlook on life and was so much fun to be around. She was adventurous, traveled a lot, rode motorcycles and horses, and she loved to dance, play cards and go fishing. She had a most generous heart. She made everyone she knew feel special and loved. She comforted many with her food. She loved to cook and host family gatherings, always up for a party or a bonfire. She loved her cabin on Lake Michigan and her beach in Florida. Outdoor gardens and feeding the birds were some of her pleasures.
Visitation is Monday, May 3, 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Mich. Interment in Benona Township Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.