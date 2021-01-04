MaryEllen Smith
Pentwater
MaryEllen Smith, 93, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1927 in Ludington, the daughter of Axel and Elin (Sedlander) Holmstrom.
MaryEllen is survived by her daughter, Lynn Smith; sons, Michael (Stephanie) Smith and Craig (Michelle) Smith; grandchildren, Haily (Ben) Papes, Katie (PJ) Beuke, Ryan Folkema, Cody (Jennifer) Smith and Spencer (Erin) Smith; and nine great-grandchildren.
On September 17, 1949, in Ludington, she married Charles Neil Smith, and he preceded her in death on November 18, 1996. MaryEllen was also preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Roger Holmstrom and Russell Holmstrom.
Services and interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington will be in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, 217 S. Lakeshore Dr., Ludington, MI 49431, ludingtonmaritimemuseum.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, oversees arrangements.