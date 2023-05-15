Matthew Addison McNeil
On May 7, 2023, our beloved Matthew Addison McNeil went home to be with the Lord. Matt was born June 2, 1979 to his loving parents, David and Susan McNeil and big sister, Sarah, of Shelby, Michigan.
As a family, the McNeil’s moved from Michigan to Nebraska, to Hawaii, then Colorado, and finally back home to Michigan. Matt himself lived in other states from South Carolina to Ohio before coming home to Michigan. He worked in the auto industry for most of his career as a service advisor and won several awards for his work for Chevrolet. Matt loved many things, including golf and bowling, but his family and dear friends were what mattered to him most. If you knew Matt, you hit the jackpot in friendship and to be his family as well. It was the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. While he never had children of his own, he was an incredibly devoted uncle to Ty and Sydney, Sarah’s children. He was the best brother and best friend any sister could ask for. Matt loved his parents deeply and moved to Muskegon to live closer to them and help to take care of them in their “retirement,” but it turned out to be one of his best moves yet as they cared for Matt full time in the months leading to his passing. He often expressed how happy he was to just be with them, and they honored his wishes by giving him a place to peacefully spend his final days.
Matt is survived by his loving parents, David and Susan McNeil; sister, Sarah, and brother-in-law Wayne Graves; cherished niece, Sydney Bahnke; nephew, Ty Bahnke; along with his three bonus nieces Makenna, Hailey and Charlotte Graves; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Norma McNeil, Lester Best and Sally (Best) and Donald Mauk; along with many other loved family members, including his uncle, Robert Best; cousins, Jacob McNeil and Hannah VanSlyke. We are sure the reunion in heaven was a glorious one!
Memorial services will be at noon, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins St., Montague, Michigan 49437 with Pastor Mark Gilison officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan 49455 and also Saturday May 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. until noon at St. James Lutheran Church, Montague. A luncheon will follow the service. A private burial will be later in the day.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Matt, the family asks that donations be made to: Harbor Hospice of Muskegon,1050 W. Western Ave. # 400, Muskegon, MI 49441; Head for the Cure Foundation for brain cancer research, 1607 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64108/headforthecure.org; or St. James Lutheran Church’s Good Shepherd Preschool, 8945 Stebbins St., Montague, Michigan 49437 where Matt was one of the very first students.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.