Matthew ‘Matt’ Charles Dukes
Formerly of Shelby
Matthew “Matt” Charles Dukes, 62, formerly of Shelby, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023. He was born Oct. 3, 1960 in Shelby, the son of William “Bill” and Nancy (Stevens) Dukes.
Matt was a jack of all trades, but mostly a master mechanic. He was a kind soul who would help anyone who needed it. Matt worked for Port City Cab and American Interlock for a number of years, even owning his own shop for a time in Muskegon. He was also an avid bowler when he was younger. Matt had a good sense of humor and was always in the mood for a good joke. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him, but most by those who love him.
Matt is survived by his children, Roger (Anna) Dukes and Matthew Dukes Jr.; grandchildren Colin Gafford, Kayla Gafford, Aiden Dukes, Gavin Dukes, Alayna Garcia and Mia Dukes; his best friend Herman.
Matt was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Snyder.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.