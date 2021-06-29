Melanie D. Walicki, 51, of Pentwater, went to her heavenly home June 25, 2021. She was born Feb. 24, 1970 in Frankfort, Mich. to Lewis “Lyndon” Kirby and Pamela (Updyke) Kirby.
Melanie lived in Frankfort and Sterling Heights briefly before growing up in Pentwater. She was a 1988 Pentwater High School graduate. She married Thomas Walicki May 13, 1989. Melanie was a member of First Baptist Church in Hart. She was a dispatcher for Mason-Oceana 9-1-1 for 16 years before going back to school and earning her R.N. degree. She never gave up on her dream of being a nurse, which took her 25 years to achieve. She was employed at Spectrum Memorial Medical Center in Ludington before working at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. Wherever she worked, Melanie enjoyed creating a connection with her co-workers.
She loved being with her grandkids. She enjoyed the Upper Peninsula, cooking and sunsets. Most recently, she enjoyed spending time on the boat that she and Tom purchased. She enjoyed her time on the water and even in the water in spite of not being the strongest swimmer prior to acquiring the boat. Something that truly defined her giving spirit took place when she volunteered to be on a bone marrow donor list in 1988 and donated marrow to a 12-year-old boy a few years later. During this time she had health complications from the procedure and was told she could stop, but chose to forge on with the donation while risking her own health.
Melanie is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Andrew Walicki, Meghan (Robert) Greiner, Matthew Walicki and Amanda Walicki; her mother, Pamela Kirby; her grandchildren, Destiny, Jacob, Emma, Nicholas, Ember, Elliott and Amaya; her siblings, Holly (Robert) Rought, Shannon (Kraig) Genter and Paul (Lori) Kirby; nieces and nephews, Brendan, Morgan, Abbi, Caleb, Luke, Claire and Alice; and many other relatives on Tom’s side of the family. She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis “Lyndon” Kirby and her parents-in-law.
Visitation for Melanie was scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hart. Visitation was to continue Thursday, July 1 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. also at the church. Interment in Pentwater Township Cemetery following the funeral luncheon. Please consider either Covenant Christian School, 2980 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI 49431 or Oceana Christian School, 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.