Merle Edward Cram
Hesperia
Mr. Merle Edward Cram, 73, of Hesperia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Boise, Idaho, the son of Marlin and Ellen (Burmeister) Cram.
Merle married Faith A. Burmeister, Nov. 5, 1993. Merle was a member of the United States Army for over 10 years. He worked in a number of occupations and retired from Kurdziel Iron. Merle loved woodworking, working in the yard, enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing and pasta.
Merle is survived by his wife, Faith; children, Darrell Cram, Scott (Jessica) Cram, Aaron (Andrea) Cram, Melissa (Ralph) Bohanon, Jacob (Teryan Dutcher), Hope (Rick Carpenter) Burmeister, Patricia (Jose) Cruz, Lela (Maggie) Weger, Candie (Daniel Applegate) Garvey, Travis (Amanda) Weger, Shayne Smith, Oscar (Skylar Coppler) Smith; 31 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; twin sister, Mary (Dan Akenhead) Bruskas; sister-in-law, Denice Cram; brother-in-law, Jerry Eilers; family from Faith’s side, Doyle (Deanna) Burmeister, Diana Robinson, Sharita (Gary) Prowant, Mardean (Mike) Hindman, Lonnie (Laura) DeNio, Patricia (Ed Berry) Hammer, Kevin (Nancy) DeNio, Randy (Pauline) DeNio and Julie DeNio.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Cram; sisters, Sue Larson and Bev Eilers; brothers-in-law, Shayne Burmeister, Gerardo Benavides, Richard (Dick) DeNio Jr.; infant grandsons, George and Gage Meadows; mother and father-in-law; former wives, Karen (Peeraer) Mead and Joann Cram.
Memorial services were at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at New Hope Community Church, 244 S. 79th Ave., Shelby with Pastor Jim DeZeeuw officiating. A luncheon followed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.