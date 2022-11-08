Michael George Lindgren
Hart
Michael George Lindgren, 74, of Hart, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born May 10, 1948, the son of George and Lorena (Pearson) Lindgren.
Michael was a disabled Vietnam Veteran and active in the Hart VFW. He was an avid woodworker and loved hunting in his earlier years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Bridgette; son, Troy Lindgren; daughter, Nicolle Lindgren; granddaughters, Lacie Cole and Adalyn Lindgren; brothers, Gus (Chuck) Lindgren, Dave (Sharon) Lindgren and Rich Lindgren; sister, Faith (John) Rankin; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorena Lindgren; and granddaughter, Skyla Cole.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave. Hart with military honors being rendered at 1 p.m.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.