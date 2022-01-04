Michael James Pierce
Formerly of Hart
Michael James Pierce, 52, formerly of Hart, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born Feb. 14, 1969 in Hart, the son of Russell and Bertha (Raynor) Pierce.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles and recently took up golfing. He also enjoyed music, once dreaming of being a guitar player in a heavy metal band. If you could not find him when there was live music being played, you could find him at the speaker.
On Oct. 14, 1995, Michael married Cindy (Schultz) Pierce, and she survives him. He is also survived by his sisters, Helen Miller, Coral (Paul) Pego and Deb (Tom) DeLora; brothers, Bill (Pat) Passage, Russell Pierce and David Pierce; many nieces and nephews, including Marcus and Jeremy Pierce; and many great-nieces and nephews, including Sophie and Isaac Pierce.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Passage; brother-in-law, Terry Miller; and mother- and father-in-law, Imojean and Dee Schultz.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.