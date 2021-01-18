Michael L. DuMonte
Hart
Michael L. DuMonte, 68, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at home following a short illness having been diagnosed with lung cancer at end of November.
Mike was born Aug. 31, 1952 in Hart, the son of Richard E. DuMonte and Ethelyn G. (Campbell) DuMonte. He was a life-long resident of Hart. He married Monica Youngstrom Sept. 28, 1970.
Mike enjoyed cars and owned several different Ford Mustangs through the years. He was meticulous in cleaning, washing and polishing his cars. He loved to cruise and would take kids on rides all the time as long as they wiped their feet before getting in. Mike was a gun enthusiast, especially when it came to pistols.
He loved being with all the children in the family, and it might be said that he had better relationships with the children than the adults.
Mike is survived by his wife, Monica; his children, Michael (Melanie) DuMonte of Tiffin, Ohio, Karen (Rich) Merten of Hart and Megan (Dave) Verburg of Jenison; his mother, Ethelyn Swihart; his grandchildren, Kristine Staley, Brittany DuMonte, Karlee (Josh) Reyna, Kara Dutton, Emily DuMonte, Jacklyn Verburg, David Verburg, Nathan Verburg, and Hank Verburg; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gabrella Zerilli, Nevaeh, Jaidyn and Zeke Reyna, Alya, Zeth and Rain Dutton, and Levi DuMonte; brothers, Joe (Terri) DuMonte, Pete (Jolyn) DuMonte and Dave (Michelle) DuMonte. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard DuMonte; stepfather, Wayne Swihart; and brothers, Richard “Rick” DuMonte and John DuMont.
A memorial service will be at a later date to be determined. Please consider donations in Mike’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.