Miguel Angel Guzman-Burgos, 28, of Rothbury, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, following a short illness. He was born March 4, 1993, in Guerrero, Mexico, the son of Pedro Guzman-Mendoza and Martha Burgos-Salgado.
Miguel enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and landscaping. He was also co-owner of G&L Contractors, LLC. He loved his family, especially his grandmother.
Miguel is survived by his parents; siblings, Gabriel (Xiomara) Guzman, Lizeth Guzman and Samuel Guzman; grandmother, Veronica Salgado; aunts, Enedina (Juan) Guereca, Francisca (Miguel) Fraga, Roselia (Jose) Arroyo, Araceli (Alvaro) Avilez, and Rosalia (Javier) Brito; nephew, Enrique Gabriel Guzman; as well as many cousins.
Miguel was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gabriel Burgos; cousins, Juan Guereca and Moises Avilez; and uncle, Manuel Burgos.
Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at noon, Friday, Nov. 5, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Shelby.
