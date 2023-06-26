Mildred Ann Petersen – Hamlin
Mildred Ann Petersen – Hamlin was born March 12, 1924 to Perry and Anna (Smith) Ayers in Ludington, Michigan. In 1947 she married Homer Petersen. They lived in Pentwater and then moved to Plainwell, Michigan in 1955. She raised a family there and attended Western Michigan University earning several master’s degrees including audiology, psychology and speech pathology. She was a speech therapist for the Plainwell school system and later became a clinical psychologist. She and Homer moved back to Pentwater in 1974. They both were members of the Pentwater Yacht Club. Together, Homer and Millie were able to share almost 30 years together before his passing in 1976. In 1992 Millie remarried Fred Hamlin. In 2002, he passed, but the two were able to have 20 memorable years by each other’s side. She was preceded by her brother, Russell Ayers, and sister, Averil (Ray) Pickett, both of Ludington. She is also survived by sons, Michael (Valerie), Mark (Connie) and Marty; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be at a later date to be determined.
