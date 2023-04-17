There will be a military burial services for Jack Tate at the Elbridge Township Cemetery on Polk Road, Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m.
Following the service a luncheon gathering will be at the Hart VFW Hall in his memory.
All are welcome.
