Moira Claire Arney
The sun became eclipsed Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as the life of Moira Claire Arney, 15, was cut too short. She had a future so full of promise and was cherished by all whose lives she touched.
Moira, affectionately known as Mo by her friends, was born to parents Patrick (Stillwater, Minn.) and Deborah Dennison Arney (Hart, Mich.). She attended McAllen High School where she was passionate about academics and had dreams of attending Notre Dame. She played the violin, was an active member of the swim team, was recently inducted into the theater troupe and was a defender for the Lady Bulldogs soccer team. Moira loved animals, music (Beatles), creativity and took any opportunity to learn. Active in her church as an altar server, she especially loved holding the book for the priest. A natural leader, Moira emanated grace and maturity.
She is preceded in death by Richard M. Arney and Judith Arney, paternal grandparents, and Moira (Molly) Arney, paternal aunt.
Moira’s memory will forever be treasured by her parents; brother, Liam Arney; grandparents Carl and Claire Dennison of Hart, Mich., and Barbara Arney of Green Valley, Ariz.; as well as her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also greatly missed by her beloved dog, Stella.
Moira’s life was celebrated with a visitation Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Holy Spirit Church, 2201 Martin Ave., McAllen Texas, 78504, from 3-6:30 p.m. followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. A mass was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Reception luncheon followed in the Parish Hall. Face masks were required. The service was live streamed at: https://holyspiritmcallen.org/live.
In lieu of flowers the Arney family is kindly requesting donations to a scholarship fund in Moira’s name to benefit the students of McAllen High School. Donations can be made at the following link. https://mealtrain.com/yemwre
Funeral services are under the direction of Kreidler Funeral Home.