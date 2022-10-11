Mr. Robert Earl Jablonski, 99, World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was called to meet the Lord Monday, Oct. 4 while sleeping peacefully at his home in Rothbury, just 102 days shy of his 100th birthday. Robert, commonly referred to as Bob, was born Jan. 5 1923 in Grand Rapids Mich. to Thomas and Amy (Stewart) Jablonski and went on to become a successful car salesman, Ford dealership owner for 65 years and avid world traveler.
As a young man, Bob showed passion for horseback riding, fishing, golfing, and even owned an airplane that he enjoyed flying from time to time. He was known for his hard work, strength and determination, qualities that earned him the admiration of friends and family, most of whom passed before him.
Robert is survived by his, sister Jacqueline (Peter) Sturtevant; stepson, Tom (Cathy) Maki; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his: parents, Thomas and Amy Jablonski; wife, Betty; brothers, Henry and Ralph; sister, Leola Johnson; sons, Craig and Wayne; and stepson, Bob Maki.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 Harding St., Conklin, Mich. 49403 with Reverend Mark Oswald officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct.13, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Mich. 49455 and one hour prior to the service Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Conklin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider memorial donations to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, Mich. 49441.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.