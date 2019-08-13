Mrs. Shirley Rouse
Mrs. Shirley Rouse passed away Feb. 14, 2019 in North Carolina.
She was born in Muskegon Heights, Mich., Oct. 7 1932 to Louis and Stephanie Newald. She graduated from Muskegon Heights High School and attended Western Michigan University where she met her husband, Warren Rouse. They lived in Texas, California, Virginia, Michigan and Connecticut. They retired to Pentwater in 1987 and resided in Sarasota, Fla. in the winter. Shirley was very active in Pentwater. She and three friends opened a restaurant (the Cottage Garden). She belonged to the Garden Club, Women’s Club, Yacht Club and Pentwater Lake Association. The Rouses attended the Centenary Methodist Church, She had a servant’s heart and loved helping others. In Sarasota, they attended the Sarasota Baptist Church. She and Warren were baptized there in 2004. She will be greatly missed by her children, David Rouse, Janet Reynolds (David). Peter Rouse; and granddaughters, Katie Denean (John) and Kirsten Brundage. She also leaves behind a sister, Judy Coburn (Terry). She was preceded in death by her parents,, husband, Warren, daughter Barbara, sister, Betty Eader and brother, Ronald Newald.
A celebration of life will be Aug. 24 at the First Baptist Church in Pentwater, Mich. Pastor Mark Lillie will conduct the celebration at 11 a.m.