Nancy Jean VanAvery, 72, of Hesperia, passed away Friday evening, June 2, 2023 at the Newaygo County Compassion Home in Fremont.
She was born Aug. 6, 1950 in Hesperia, Michigan to George W. & Verna M. (Rought) Eitniear. Nancy had worked in food service at Hesperia Elementary School for 16 years until her retirement in 2012, and she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
On Feb. 22, 1969 she married Bill VanAvery, and he survives her along with two children, Traci (Andy) Krino of Cedarville, Michigan, Bill (Stacey) VanAvery of Hesperia; five grandchildren, Arlo and Eli Krino, Darby, Olivia and Garrett VanAvery. Nancy is also survived by her brothers, Gale (Lillie) Eitniear of Hesperia, Marlin (Sharon) Eitniear of Hesperia, Keith (Sharon) Eitniear of Whitehall; sister, Bonnie Robinson of Hesperia; sisters-in-law, Dolores Eitniear of Ferry, Beverly Eitniear of Hart; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Duane, Leonard, Leal, and Allen Eitniear; and by her sister, Connie Booher. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Memorials can be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Newaygo County Compassion Home. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.