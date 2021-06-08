Nicolas Ruiz Tlaseca
Shelby
Nicolas Ruiz Tlaseca, 53, of Shelby, passed away, Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born in Sept. 10, 1967 in Cascalote de Bravo del municipio Chiautla de Tapia en Puebla, Mexico, the son of Cenorino Ruiz-Anzures and Josefina Tlaseca-Ruiz.
He loved being surrounded by family and friends, enjoyed working on home renovation projects and taking long walks with his wife.
Nicolas is survived by his wife, Marina Sosa-Tlatenchi; children, Nicolas Ismael Ruiz-Sosa, Jasmine Ruiz, Daniel Ruiz-Sosa; grandchildren, Amelia Maria Ruiz; and siblings, Alberto Ruiz-Tlaseca, Alejandro Ruiz-Tlaseca, Marina Ruiz-Tlaseca, Leonor Ruiz-Tlaseca, Teodoro Ruiz-Tlaseca, Brigida Huertero-Tlaseca and Eusebio Huertero-Tlaseca.
Nicolas was preceded in death by his father, Cenorino Ruiz-Anzures; his mother, Josefina Tlaseca-Ruiz; and his brother, Aurelio Tlaseca-Ruiz.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby. Following the visitation, the Holy Rosary will be prayed and Funeral Liturgy will be conducted by Fr. Daniel Schumaker.
Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is handling arrangements.