Norman Charles Schultz
Rothbury
Norman Charles Schultz, 81, passed away at his home in Rothbury, Monday, June 12, 2023. He was born Oct. 26, 1941 in Shelby to Alfred and Lila (Skinner). He was the youngest of three boys.
Norman was a great carpenter, a hunter, a gardener and a fisherman, a nature lover, but most of all he was a friend of the earth. He was a fun guy to be with and enjoyed his television shows later in life. He will be deeply missed by many.
Norman is survived by his wife, Judy (Kapsh) Schultz (who he was married to for nearly 60 years); daughters, Sheila (Dave) Resk, Lesa (Cesar) Caceda; son, Kevin Schultz; brother, Dick Schultz; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Schultz.
In accordance with Norman’s wishes, he will be cremated with no services taking place.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.