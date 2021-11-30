Norman Leo Schultz, Jr.
Norman Leo Schultz, Jr., at the young age of 63, somberly passed away with family by his side on the evening of Nov. 27, 2021 in the ICU at Mercy Health in Muskegon, Mich. Norman was adored in his community for his wit, charm, compassion, dashing good looks, humbleness and vigorous work ethic. He was fondly known by his family and friends as either Smiley or Stormin’ Normin.’ His children affectionately referred to him as Daddy Dawg, a self-proclaimed nickname by Norman himself. Norman was born on an Air Force base in Bitburg, Germany March 28, 1958. He is the son of Norman Leo Schultz, Sr., and Janice Ann (Rix) Daniel.
In high school, Norm had a hidden talent at drawing and was voted best-looking in his senior yearbook mock elections. He was a wrestler and a football player in Shelby High School for the Shelby Tigers. His varsity wrestling team was district and conference champions, as well as placing third in regionals and seventh in the state. His varsity football team went undefeated in his senior year.
Norm was incredibly industrious and adept at working dangerous jobs. In the early 1980s, for about a year, he worked as an oil field technician for Petro-Log in Evanston, Wyo. with oil field explosive experience. Shortly afterwards, until he retired in 2019, Norman was a devout Ironworker. He obtained an Ironworker Apprenticeship Certificate in Rigging and Structural Training, working with rebar and ultimately formed an identity by becoming a part of various unions, including Ironworkers Local 340 in Michigan.
Rarely preferring to be alone or remaining static, Norm frequently made his rounds by visiting friends and family. He was cherished for helping with odd jobs, while offering companionship and wit with a mischievous sparkle in his eyes to people he met every day. While his own father used to be an Old News Boy, Norman annually donated money toward the Oceana County Old News Boys-Goodfellows, helping children in need during the Christmas season. In his spare time, Norman also liked to read and watch anything having to do with history, kayak, camp, collect classic cars and motorcycles and go on road trips.
Norman is survived by his two daughters, Hayley (Walid Loutfi) Schultz and Lindsey (Art) Guimond; granddaughter, Phoenix Brush; sister, Tami Schultz; half-brother, Charles “Chuck” (JoAnn White) Skidmore; ex-wife and mother of his daughters, Barbara (Larry Hetland) Johnson; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, grand-dogs, grand-cats, and grand-chickens.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave. Visitation was from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon at Shelby Pizza Factory following the funeral Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana County Old Newsies/Goodfellows.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.