Olivia Ruggles
Hope Livs Ruggles
Olivia and her preborn daughter, Hope Livs Ruggles, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 6:43 a.m. Olivia and Hope were greatly loved and surrounded by family. Olivia was a loving and loyal wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved animals, adventure, reading, music and children. She will be greatly missed by a multitude of extended family members and close friends.
Olivia is survived by her husband, Klayton Ruggles; father and mother, Kevin and Melanie Rigg; grandparents Bill and Nancy Rigg and Mary Jane Byker; as well as her brothers and sisters, Luther (Jennifer), Abigail (Ken), Tyler (Nishan), Maggie (Jeremy), Jocelyn, Bailey, Brayden; and Mika, her nephew.
A memorial service for Olivia and Hope was at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St., Zeeland, Mich. 49464, with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Up and Out Ministries designated for Klayton. The family welcomes memories and messages in its guest book online at www.cookcaresgrandville.com.