Oscar Rosalez
1956- Dec. 2, 2020
Oscar Rosalez went in peace Dec. 2, 2020, after 64 solid years of laughter and mischief. He was born in Edinburg, Texas — lucky number six out of eight brothers and one sister. In 1967, the Rosalez family moved to a farm in Oceana County, Mich., which would become his favorite place to be for the rest of his life. In 1976, Oscar began working at his second favorite place — Dow Chemical. He began his career at the Ludington plant and then transferred to the Midland plant in 1987 where he rose up in the ranks to senior millwright. He loved his job and the people he worked with so much that they couldn’t get rid of him even upon retirement in 2009. He continued working at the 49 Shop as a salty, but lovable millwright and enjoyed passing on his knowledge of the trade to his younger colleagues.
Oscar took the phrase “work hard and play hard” to another level entirely. When he wasn’t at Dow, he was most likely to be found in a Cowboys or MSU baseball cap, causing trouble wherever he could — golfing, road tripping, lighting impressive (and reckless) fireworks, making and delivering tamales, hunting and working on the family farm and frequenting the movie theater and other more colorful and lively establishments.
He was generous with his skills, tools and time. Always willing to help friends and family (in exchange for letting him chat their ears off), his heart was even bigger than his jovial smile. He took on every role in his life with a sense of duty, but also a sense of great joy and always much love. In return he was a cherished member of all of his families and a loyal confidant and partner in crime.
Oscar is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Elaine Rosalez of Midland, MIich.; his children, Joshua Rosalez, Allyn (Toby) Young and Jacob Rosalez; his stepdaughter, Jessica Bass; his siblings, José (Martha) Rosalez, Regino (Lupita) Rosalez, Natividad (Maria Socorro) Rosales, Rosario Lessard, Hector (Beatrice) Rosalez, Efrain Rosalez, Armando (Jackie) Rosalez and Javier (Cristina) Rosalez; a plethora of nieces and nephews; and his three grandchildren; Lucilla Young, Heloise Young and Tyler Bass, who he absolutely adored. They will be in for a lifetime of silly Grandpa O stories. And also, Buddy, his beloved dog (quite possibly the favorite).
Oscar now joins his loving parents, Selestino and Nieves Rosalez; his extended Engemann family; Thomas Engemann, Paul Engemann and Peter Engemann; his nephew, Lucas Rosalez; his niece, Michelle Hammerle; and friends that are no doubt already laughing with him and sharing wisecracks. For those of us still here, it would most likely make him the happiest if you would share some stories of his antics (and a few of your own) and commit to playing more harmless pranks on each other. The world will certainly be in need of more laughter now.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those who would like to remember Oscar with a memorial donation are asked to consider a local charity that will benefit others during this season.