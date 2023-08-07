Patricia Ann ‘Pat’ Bagdonas
Patricia Ann “Pat” Bagdonas (nee McDermott), 95, a former longtime resident of Lombard, Illinois and Hart, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Alden Courts of Waterford in Aurora, Illinois. She was born Aug. 29, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois.
Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Joseph B. Bagdonas, whom she married June 16, 1945 and who preceded her in death Dec. 12, 1996, loving mother of John P. (Noreen McCarthy) Bagdonas, Jeanne A. (Salvatore) Mascheri, Judith (Paul) Durbak, Patricia (John) Gates, Roberta (Chris) Zimmerman and the late Joseph E. (Judith) Bagdonas, adored grandmother of 16, cherished great-grandmother of 19, great-great-grandmother of eight, devoted daughter of the late William and Estelle (nee Harr) McDermott, dear sister of Jeanne (the late Raymond) Baird, the late William (Mely) McDermott, the late Jack (Dar) McDermott and the late Bertram (the late Mel) McDermott, fond aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend of many.
Pat grew up in Chicago, was a loving and devoted homemaker who raised six children and later worked as an assistant treasurer for the U.S. Customs Federal Credit Union in Chicago. She had many interests including beekeeping, sewing, gardening and gourmet cooking. Pat also enjoyed extensive world travel and was an enthusiastic volunteer for the MS Society.
Visitation took place Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 10 a.m. to noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Pat’s life followed Tuesday, noon in the funeral home with Rev. Paul Hottinger officiating.
Future inurnment in Hart Cemetery, Hart, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to: National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 – 1891, 1-800-344-4867,
https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate/Other-Ways-to-Donate/Mail-or-Phone
