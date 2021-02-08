Patricia J. ‘Pat’ Peters
Hart
Patricia J. “Pat” Peters, 81, of Hart, passed away Feb. 4, 2021 at White Lake Assisted Living where she had resided since 2016. Pat was born April 25, 1939 in Moline, Ill. to Richard and Bertha (Coussens) Hoover.
She was raised in Muskegon and attended Madonna College in Detroit where she received her teaching degree. Pat moved to Hart when she married Bernard “Bernie” Peters Feb. 20, 1965. She taught high school English for a time before going back to school for her L.P.N. and then her R.N. degree. She was employed at Memorial Medical Center in Ludington, Hart Hospital and the Meadows Nursing Home in Fremont. She worked later as the charge nurse for the I.C.U. at Muskegon General Hospital.
Pat loved being with her grandkids. She played the organ and acted as song leader for many years at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and enjoyed playing the handbells at Shelby Congregational Church. She played the piano or organ nearly every day at White Lake Assisted Living.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Roy) Beard, Brenda (Bill) Goughler, Natalie (Ray) Tibbe, Michael Peters and Mark (Rebecca) Peters; her grandchildren, Jason Briley, Paige (Brian) Schamber, Patrick Goughler, Connor Tibbe, Tristan Tibbe, Gerrit Tibbe, Taylor Peters, Spencer Peters, McKenna Peters, Briar Peters, Kristina LeBlanc and Joshua (Kelsie) Peters; two great-grandsons, Maddox and Elias Peters; her sisters, Janet Miller and Carol Mulder; and brothers, Richard (Cindy) Hoover and David (Elizabeth) Hoover. Besides her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Joan Chatfield and Kathleen Coo; and baby brother, Alan Hoover.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider the Alzheimers Association 564 S. Main S., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 or Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.