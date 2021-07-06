Patrick James Hooyman
On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Patrick James Hooyman Jr., loving father, son, brother and friend, passed away in Grand Rapids at the age of 29. Patrick (P.J.) was born Oct. 11, 1991 in Pine, Colo. to Diana and Patrick Hooyman. He attended William B. Travis High School in Richmond, Texas and worked in the service and entertainment industries, customer service and construction.
Patrick was one of a kind. A free spirit who loved music and nature, he was a deep thinker, a crazy dancer and the best hugger. Patrick grew up in both Colorado and Texas with three older sisters and was involved in Boy Scouts, football and drumming in his youth.
As an exceptionally tall, fun-loving, adventurous adult, Patrick enjoyed playing chess, skating, sailing, Shel Silverstein and the Broncos. A self taught artist, poet, and comedian, he was known for his creativity, sense of humor and for speaking of the deeper philosophies of life. With a sharp wit and clever mind, he pondered why and how things work.
He became a caring father after the birth of his daughter in 2013, and dreamed of sharing more memories and adventures with her. He loved bringing her gifts, going on excursions, playing at the park and being goofy together, and he had a collection of crazy cat shirts he would wear for her.
Patrick was a character that enjoyed spreading smiles and laughter and could be very committed to telling long running jokes. Always finding the little things in life to enjoy, he was the most comfortable out in nature. From a hammock in the woods to comedy clubs, live music events, art gallery openings and long walks in the outdoors, he was full of energy and lived in the moment.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Margaret Hooyman; and Jeanne Pettengill. He is survived by his daughter, Daisy Jean Hooyman; his parents, Patrick and Diana Hooyman; his sisters, Maggie, Eliza and Amalia; his grandfather, Vern Pettengill; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A private memorial service for immediate family only will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the family home in Pentwater, Mich. A gathering for family and friends will be held in Stockbridge, Wis. on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 11 to celebrate his life and share stories and memories together. Please contact the family for further information about how to attend.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a contribution in honor of Patrick, donations can be sent to a college fund that has been set up by the family for his eight year old daughter, Daisy. Follow the below link to donate to a 529 college plan, or enter this code on the U gift website: K85-Q32