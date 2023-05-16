Paul Richard MacDonald
Paul Richard MacDonald, 72, of Pentwater, passed away suddenly May 13, 2023. Paul was born in Grand Rapids, July 30, 1950, the son of Russell and Jane MacDonald.
Paul worked for the Zondervan Christian Publishing offices and retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed serving the Pentwater community and was always willing to lend a hand to a friend, or even a stranger in need. Paul kept himself busy by staying active with daily walks, sailing, and riding his motorcycle. Paul cherished spending time with his family and his friends.
Paul is survived by his children, Beth (Leon) May and Kirk MacDonald; fiancée, Susan “Lee” Sanborn; brother, Ralph (Joyce) MacDonald; sisters, Mary Mulder, and Dorothy Burgwald; grandchildren, Parker, Zoe and Gracie.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Jane MacDonald; step-mother, Cora MacDonald; brothers, David MacDonald and Tom MacDonald.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Park Place Event Center, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater, Michigan 49449.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com