Pauline A. Barker
Hart
Pauline A. Barker, 88, of Hart, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Ruth Marx Sr.
Pauline is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dale Barker; two sons, David (Garnetta) Barker and Douglas (Elizabeth) Barker; a daughter, Janet (Roger) Henke; and three grandchildren, Paula Barker, Colleen (Evan) Dunbar and Sarah Henke.
As a young child, Pauline and her family were living in Manila during WWII when the Japanese invaded the Philippine Islands. She and her family were held captive for almost four years. Many people in the camp died from starvation. After returning to the states, Pauline continued her studies, graduating from Wyoming High School and the University of Michigan, earning a degree in medical technology. She met her future husband, Dale, in college. Pauline volunteered for many years at the Hart Hospital laboratory. A cycling accident in her 40s put Pauline in the hospital for several months, but this did not deter her. Over her lifetime, Pauline cycled several hundred thousand miles. At the age of 62, Pauline and Dale rode their bicycles across the United States. Pauline and Dale also completed several cycling tours in Europe, England, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand. A Hart City councilwoman for four years, Pauline gave back to her community. In addition to cycling, Pauline was an avid reader. She and Dale enjoyed square dancing for many years.
A private burial will be performed at a future date.
The family would like to thank close family friends Bill Worthy and Bob Preston for all their help and support over the years. Thank you to the staff at Muskegon Mercy Hospital for their care.
Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy, please consider donating to the Hart Library, Crystal Valley Care Fund or the Pentwater-Hart Trail Fund at the Oceana County Community Foundation, PO 902, Pentwater, MI 49449 or donate to that fund at the website: www.oceanafoundation.org. Personal checks should be addressed to the Oceana County Community Foundation with memo to Pentwater-Hart Trail Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.