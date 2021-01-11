Peggy Ann Schramm
Ludington
Peggy Ann Schramm, 65, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She was born Oct. 7, 1955 in Hart to Richard and Marilyn (Isley) Schramm.
Peggy worked as a cook at Juron’s Restaurant, now Brenda’s Harbor Café. In her spare time, Peggy was an avid reader. She liked music (She knew and could sing all the lyrics and who sang them), dancing and playing all kinds of games. She also liked soap operas.
Peggy is survived by her three children, Richard William Woolman, Steven Michael Woolman and William Carlton Schramm; her seven grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kelsey, William Jr. (Liam), Kaleigh, Siyenna, Harper and Stevie; her six siblings, Richard (Theresa) Schramm, Pamela Chimel, Patricia Folland, Robin (Michael) Ryan, William Carl Schramm, Linda (Dennis) Whar and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers-in-law Rick Chimel and Russel Follad; and her two nephews Christoper Chimel and Michael Chimel.
A private family service is being planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.