Phyllis J. Gowell
Muskegon and formerly of New Era
Phyllis J. Gowell, 95, of Muskegon and formerly of New Era, went home to heaven Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 9, 1925 in Shelby, the daughter of Arnold and Olive (Vander Ven) Swanson.
Phyllis was raised in New Era and married James W. Gowell Sept. 3, 1945. He passed away Jan. 29, 2015. Mrs. Gowell had lived on the farm east of New Era for many years before moving to Muskegon in 2014.
She was a school teacher, starting with a one-room school in Oceana County before teaching at Mouth School and then Carpenter School for approximately 10 years. She also taught at Rothbury before her retirement. She was a member of New Era Reformed Church. She enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, square dancing with the Melody Mates and quilt making.
She is survived by her children, Calvin (Barbara) Gowell, Anne Flutur, Roger (Kathy) Gowell and Lloyd (Jo) Gowell; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce Fraser. Besides her husband and her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Katie Gowell and Troy Gowell; her brother, Vernon Swanson and sister, Marilyn Matthews.
A memorial service will be Monday, June 29, 2 p.m. at New Era Reformed Church with Pastor Rick Eschenburg officiating. Interment will be in New Era Cemetery. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.