Phyllis Jane (née Collins) Turner
Formerly of Shelby
Phyllis Jane (née Collins) Turner, formerly of Shelby, Mich. passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, July 22, 2019 in Holland at the age of 93. She was born in Byron Center, Mich. March 30, 1926 to Daniel and Udella Collins. She married her husband, the late Robert Turner, June 12, 1945. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Turner of Ferndale, Mich.; son, Thomas (Juliane) Turner of Minneapolis, Minn.; and three grandchildren, Emily (Ian) Turner Baebenroth of Minneapolis, Minn., Stefan Turner of Minneapolis, Minn. and Lisa Turner of Kiel, Germany; sister-in-law Sara (Gordon) Collins of Shelby and many nieces and nephews. Share a memory at www.sawyerfuller.com