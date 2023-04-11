Priscilla Jane White was welcomed in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday April 6, 2023. She was born in Three Rivers Michigan April 3, 1947 to Delmont and Harriet (Luce) Freese.
Priscilla attended Park Community School and graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1965. She met her husband at a church caroling party in December of that year, and they were married Oct. 26, 1968. They resided in Oceana County since January 1970. Priscilla was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the missionary committee and served as president of the Ladies Missionary Society. She taught Good News Clubs, had 5 Day Clubs, for a time volunteered at the medical care facility. Priscilla went on mission trips to Mexico and to Ghana West Africa. She attended Muskegon Community College and West Shore Community College where she was inducted into the Phi-Theta-Kappa Honor Society. Priscilla was employed by Gales Jewelry for many years and by Oceana Christian School.
Priscilla is loved and dearly missed by her husband, Jack; daughters, Sara (Sean) Wright of Jenison, Laura White of Roanoke Viginia, Bethany (Ryan) McFadden of Sparta and Charity (Gary) Nienhuis of Hart; sons, Michael (Krystian) White of Ossineke, Michigan and Benjamin (Gigi) White of Antioch Tennessee; grandchildren, MacKenize White, Jessica (Justin) Gabert, Michael White, Ben (Kyla) White-Elder, Kaitlyn Wright, Abigail Nienhuis, Madison Davis, Maddox Nienhuis, Elijah White, Allison Wright, Carson Wright, Henry Kohn, Lincoln Nienhuis, Miles Kohn, Annelise White, Daxton White, Ayaan White, Rowan Mohamed, Rayan Mohamed & Ahmed Mohamed; great-granddaughter Emersyn Ramirez; brother, David Freese of Portage, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jill (David) West of Luther.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, Michigan 49420, with Pastor Ryan Vander Zwaag officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan 49455, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Hart. Interment followed at the Hart Cemetery and a luncheon followed at the church.
Memorial gifts may be given to either the Oceana Christian School, First Baptist Church, 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, Michigan 49420, or the Building Fund for Tanachara Baptist Church in Ghana through Baptist Mid-Missions.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements. www.harrisfhome.com