Randal V. ‘Randy’ Leslie
Randal V. “Randy” Leslie, 64, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Randy was born June 1, 1956 in Muskegon. He graduated from Orchard View High School.
He married Carol (Bender) Oct. 14, 1983. They moved to Carol’s hometown of Shelby and started Magooz Floor Covering. Randy was well known for his many years of dedication to his community by giving back through his business on many, many occasions. He was a hard worker and very good at his trade. He was also devoted to his family and loved being a grandpa to Jordan, Riley and Rowan.
Randy is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Max (Rebecca) Leslie, Garth Leslie, Zachary (Allie) Leslie and Amber Olson Leslie; his grandchildren, Jordan, Riley and Rowan Leslie; his brother, Joe (Shaye) Harp; and his nephew, Little Joe Harp. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Opalek; father, Bundy Harp; and grandson, Dominic Leslie.
A private graveside service for Randy will be in the spring. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.