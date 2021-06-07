Raymond Andrew Stafford
Walkerville
Raymond Andrew Stafford, 86, of Walkerville, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born Dec. 18, 1934 in St. Louis, Mo.
Raymond was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He served aboard the battleship USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He was a long time member of UA Local 174 Plumbers and Fitters where he was a Pipefitter/Welder until he retired. He enjoyed hunting and golf most of his life. He was always an avid reader, especially westerns. He always enjoyed gathering with friends, especially for lunch and beer on Thursdays.
Raymond is survived by his children, Michael (Diane) Stafford, Mark (Debbie Cole) Stafford and Burton (Michelle) Stafford; daughter-in-law, Tammy Stafford; son-in-law, Robert Zack; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Barbara Wolff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Marie (Myrick) Stafford; his loving wife of 60 years, Irene Stafford; children, Kevin Stafford and Rebecca Zack; siblings, Elizabeth Hallowell and Timothy Stafford; and grandchildren, Mari Conkle, Ross Conkle and Drew Stafford.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. 176th Ave., Walkerville with Pastor Bob Abbott officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.