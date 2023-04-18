Rebecca Marlene Sterken
Rebecca Marlene Sterken passed away April 12, 2023, after a short, but valiant fight with cancer. She was born May 2, 1966, in International Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Pauline (Mead) Lillie.
Becky moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin. Later, she moved to Olivet, Michigan where she met the love of her life, Mark Sterken. Both Mark and Becky love music, and they met during a concert and later got to know each other through singing competitions around the nation. Shortly after meeting, they both knew that they were meant for each other and began dating one month into college together. Two wonderful years later they were married. Becky’s dream of a family came to fruition welcoming Kristi, Andrew and Brianna into the world.
Mark and Becky were called to serve at Shelby Road Baptist Church where they impacted many lives for the Kingdom of God. With a desire to spend as much time near her kids, Becky
worked at Shelby Public Schools while also supporting her husband in the Pastorate.
Becky served the Lord in many ways; student ministry, worship leader, Sunday school teacher, outreach coordinator, reaching the community by having dinner with new families in the church and much more. She represented Christ in every aspect of her life, and her impact was immeasurable and continues today.
From her infectious laugh, to her ability to make you feel like the most important person in the room, it was an honor to be her friend. Becky was creative, thoughtful, kind, but most notably, loving. She was quick to see the needs of others and to do her best to meet those needs. Becky loved to have fun, play games, have adventures and spend time with her family.
Becky’s final years were spent with her best friend, Mark, traveling the world training and encouraging the church in Haiti, The Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Mexico, Romania and Moldova to name a few.
Becky is survived by her husband, Mark Sterken; children, Kristina Graham, Andrew (Katie) Sterken, and Brianna (Brandon) Willard; her grandchildren, Clara Graham, Owen Graham, Waverly Willard and Nora Sterken; her in-laws, Norman and Leona Sterken; her siblings, Linda (Martin) Valcarcel, John (Anne) Lillie, Steve (Jeanie) Lillie and Mark (Melanie) Lillie.
Becky’s life is certainly worth celebrating, remembering and honoring. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Shelby Road Baptist Church, 4066 W. Shelby Rd., Shelby, Michigan, 49455, with Pastor Nate Parsekian, officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m, Friday, April 14, 2023 at Shelby Road Baptist Church, and from 10 a.m. until the service, Saturday, at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shelby.
Flowers can be sent to Shelby Road Baptist Church, but the family would prefer to reflect Becky’s heart by giving towards Grace Ministry Center, a project she was incredibly passionate about. The link to give is; https://www.abwe.org/work/projects/live-global-grace-ministry-center-dominican-republic
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.