Regina ‘Jeanie’ Sill
Shelby
Regina “Jeanie” Sill, 72, of Shelby, took Jesus by the hand and walked into heaven Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was born Nov. 12, 1948 in Portageville, Mo. to Alonzo and Mary (Smith) Hopkins.
Jeanie moved to Hart, Mich. in 1951. She graduated from Hart High School. She had lived in Muskegon and later in New Era before moving to Shelby in 1975. Jeanie was employed at Howmet Corporation for over 25 years before her retirement. She was an active member of Shelby Road Baptist Church and enjoyed serving others and teaching Sunday School. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and cross stitch and her dream-trip to Israel. She loved her family deeply.
Jeanie is survived by her children, Annette (Scott) Copeland, of Ava, Mo. and Pastor David (Jen) Sill of New Era; her grandchildren, Sarah Copeland of Virginia, Kimberley Copeland of Missouri, MIDN Stephen Copeland of Maryland, Ethan, Abel and Violet Sill all of New Era; her mother, Mary Osterman of West Virginia; and her siblings, Shelly Hopkins of Louisiana, Alan (Denise) Hopkins of Hart and Brenda (Keith) Walsworth of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation is Thursday, March 25, at noon with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Shelby Road Baptist Church. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rothbury. Please consider memorials to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or donate on-line at http://www.samaritanspurse.org. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.