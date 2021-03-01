Renae D. Fessenden
Shelby
Renae D. Fessenden, 68, of Shelby, went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Renae was born June 6, 1952 in Oceana County, the daughter of Carl and Muriel (Woodruff) Fessenden.
She was raised in Ferry Township and was a lifelong resident of Oceana County. She was a teaching assistant at Ferry School before working for over 20 years as a certified nurse assistant at Lakeshore Community Hospital.
Renae loved going for long walks in the woods on her property and spending time with her family. She was an animal lover, always enjoying having cats, dogs or chickens.
She is survived by her daughter, Candice (Jason) Yeager; grandchildren, Devan, Logan and Hunter Yeager; brothers, Scott (Heather) Fessenden, Lyle Fessenden and Jeff (Terri) Fessenden; sister-in-law, Denise Greene; Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Peggy Woodruff; longtime friend, Mitch Gooden; and many nieces, nephews, family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Muriel and her brother, Steven.
A cookout in Renae’s memory will be in the spring or early summer. The date, time and place will be announced later at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.