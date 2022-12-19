Renae Sue (Goralski) Riddle
Renae Sue (Goralski) Riddle, 56, passed away peacefully from a glioblastoma, Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 17, 1966, in Plymouth, Ind., the daughter of Karen (Riddle) and James Tharp of Warsaw, Ind., and Minor LeRoy Fretz of Indiana.
Renae graduated from Baker College with an associate in culinary arts. Following graduation, she had many accomplishments, such as being co-owner/manager of Oceana Winery & Vineyard, designer and manager of two tasting rooms in Pentwater and Muskegon, and an advocate of the Public Act 100, which allows small winemakers to offer samples and sell wine at the farmer’s market. She also participated as a wine vendor at Muskegon Farmer’s Market, and was part of the 4-H Oceana County Fair Wooly Walker Club.
Renae was a talented artist who enjoyed nature, the beach and being outdoors. She enjoyed being with her daughters, grandchildren and family; family gatherings filled with laughter made her smile. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Renae is survived by her parents; siblings, Rhonda (Troy) Heckaman of Bremen, Ricki (Jim) Graffa of Osceola, Kim (Curt) Meyer of Bremen, Erica (Jamie) Risner of North Manchester, Brian Fretz of Leesburg, Kristen (Rick) Jones of Bremen, Wes Tharp of Warsaw, Ashley Tharp of Warsaw and Caroline Tharp of Knox; children, Ashli (Nathan) Melson, Andrea (Mike) Barefoot, and Elise Goralski; grandchildren, Moira, Abigail, Xavier, Addison Barefoot, Cole Jr., Ashton and Aleena; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Regina.
Renae’s family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420.
The family would like to make a special recognition to the friends within the Oceana County community, where she resided, for the continual help and prayers during this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice Foundation in Ludington, at elara.com, who gave Renae exceptional love and care during this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.