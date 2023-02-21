Rev. James Edward Fox
Hastings
The Reverend James Edward Fox, 90, of Hastings, Mich., formerly of Three
Oaks, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in the comfort of his family’s presence.
His life began Dec. 7, 1932 in Hart, Mich., the youngest of eight children,
born to Frank and Gertrude (Stanage) Fox. He married Martha “Helen” Gregory Aug. 8,
1953 in Three Oaks.
Jim’s family moved to Three Oaks in 1940, where he attended grade school and
junior high. He also attended Sunday school and morning worship at the Methodist church
in town. At the age of twelve, Jim received his first communion and became a full member
at that time. In the fall of 1946, the family moved to Indiana, but Jim never forgot his Three
Oaks roots. He honorably served in the United States Army for three years. He was in
Germany for much of that time and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He was an
avid Cubs and Michigan Fan. He also enjoyed fishing.
Jim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha “Helen” Fox of Hastings; son, Mark Fox of Hastings; grandson, Lucas
James Fox, of Hastings; brother, Charles Fox of Three Oaks; and a host of nieces and
nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Elizabeth Fox; siblings,
Dale Fox, Robert Fox, Maxine Young, Richard Fox, Norma Houston and Jack Fox.
Family and friends will gather from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 in Wagner Family Funerals Pobocik Chapel, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Three Oaks United Methodist Church, 2 E. Sycamore St., Three Oaks.
Jim will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Jim be made to Habitat for Humanity
International, 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, Ga. 31709-3543 or to Aldergate
Renewal Ministries (ARM), 121 E. Avenue, Goodlettsville, Tenn. 37072.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Pobocik Chapel,
Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.