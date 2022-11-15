Reverend Earnest “Earnie” Cummings, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at White Lake Assisted Living in Whitehall, Mich. He was born Feb. 18, 1937 in Coleman, Mich., the son of Tillie (Messeroll) and Eldon Cummings.
Earnie married Lois Crittenden on Sept. 2, 1937, in Auburn Heights, Mich. He attended Spring Arbor College and then entered the ministry. Earnie first served at the United Methodist Church in Schoolcraft, Mich. for four years, then moved to Comstock, Mich. for another four years. Earnie moved to Shelby in 1965, where he accepted a pastorate with the Congregational United Church of Christ while finishing seminary. He graduated from Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. in 1966. Several years later Earnie went back to school and received his Doctorate of Ministry in 1990. Earnie served as pastor for 41 years until his retirement in 2007.
Earnie was well loved by the community and was active in many organizations, including Rotary, Optimist Club, and Oceana Newsboys. He enjoyed his many hobbies of golf in the summer, skiing in the mountains of Colorado and Michigan in winter, as well as being an avid runner, completing many races and marathons near and far.
Earnie is survived by his children, Kevin (Carol) Cummings, Kim (Jill) Cummings, Kay (Scott) Tanner; former wife, Svetlana; brother, Jay (Leslie) Cummings; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Earnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; brothers, Eldon and Alfred.
A celebration of life service will be at noon, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Mich. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at the Harris Funeral Home. A luncheon will be provided at the Shelby Congregational Church, 51 E. Third St., Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Harbor Hospice of Muskegon, 1050 W. Western Ave. #400, Muskegon, MI 49441.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.