Rex Wiedman
Rex Wiedman, 82, a life-long resident of Oceana County, died on Aug. 19, 2023 with his beloved wife by his side. He was born March 18, 1941, in Hart, the son of John Alden Wiedman and Wilna Wiedman.
In 1961, Rex married Susan, his perfect match. Rex founded Rex’s Heating, Electric and Air Conditioning and ran that business for 50-plus years in Mears. He was trusted and loved by many in this community as he cared for people through his business. He loved working with his hands. Rex was a connoisseur of vintage cars and enjoyed fixing and building several cars and dune buggies of his own.
Rex was an adored husband and father and enjoyed traveling the country with his family. Rex enjoyed the companionship of his many cherished dogs. His humor was ingenious, and he never failed to light up a room with his quick wit. He was gentle, soft spoken, a protector and loved with all his heart. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Rex is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan Wiedman: children, Sandi (Carl) Youngstrom, Karen (Bill) Rice; his siblings, Kay (David, deceased) Trommater, Susan (Bill) Adams; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John (Maureen) Huizing; sister-in-law, Mary (Ray) Fosburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accordance with Rex’s wishes a private graveside service took place, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at the Hart Cemetery.