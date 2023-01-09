Richard ‘Dick’ Bectel
Holton, formerly of Walkerville and Hart
Richard “Dick” Joseph Bectel, 84, of Holton, formerly of Walkerville and Hart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Newaygo County Compassion Home surrounded by loved ones. He was born April 30, 1938, in Muskegon, the son of Wallace and Mildred (Quinn) Bectel. He was married to the love of his life for 58 years, Geraldine “Gerry” (Shafer) Bectel.
Dick proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, Dick worked as a mechanic, owned, and operated his own Shell Gas Station, served families through the funeral home in Hart, and was an Arthur Murray dance instructor. Dick was involved heavily in the local community, having served as Secretary of the Hart Lions Club for 24 years, Gift of Life for 33 years, past Crystal Valley Township Supervisor, a member of the Businessman’s Association, and member of the Wesleyan Church board. He also proudly completed the Emmaus Walk in the last few years of his life.
Dick loved to read, play golf, be outdoors, dance and spend time with his family. He was a kind, honest, and hardworking husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Dick will be sadly missed by those that he loved and cared for over the many years of his selfless service to others.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine “Gerry” (Shafer) Bectel; children, Brad (Luann) Bectel, Michelle (Stephen) Gray, Cindy (Brian) Zimmerman and Shawn (Dawn) Bectel; grandchildren, Brandi (Brian) Onachilla, Britney Bectel, David (Melissa) Gray, Andrew (Karla) Gray, Matthew (Christian) Gray, Jarred (Jessica) Gray, Jacob Gray, Cody (Rae) Gray, Benjamin (Bri) Gray, Cole Zimmerman, Austin Bectel, Hannah Bectel and Lauren Bectel; great-grandchildren, Aleck Hooker, Makenna Bectel, Savannah Gerrans, Bryson Bectel, Caleb Gray and Krosli Gray; brother, Jerry Bectel; sister, Carol Welch; sister-in-law, Teresa Bectel; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Margaret Shafer; son, Dennis; grandson, Stephen; brothers, Terry (Nancy) and Maurice; sister-in-law, Valerie; and brother-in-law, Al.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd., Hart, MI 49420, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420 and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newaygo County Compassion Home, 20 S. Stewart Ave., Fremont, MI 49412, or the Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.