Richard ‘Dick’ Dallas Burrell
Walkerville
Richard “Dick” Dallas Burrell, 83, of Walkerville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. He was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Muskegon, the son of Charles and Arlie (Noble) Burrell.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman, having loved hunting and fishing. He was a scout master for Boy Scout Troop 142 for approximately 15 years and will be remembered as having a positive impact and shaping many young people’s lives. Dick was also involved in his community, having served as Leavitt Township Clerk for 28 years, volunteered with Walkerville Area Fire & Rescue and was a member of the Walkerville Public School Board.
Dick and his wife, Sharon, lived on their farm in Walkerville and raised beef cattle, chickens and more recently, asparagus. Dick was a loving family man and will be missed by his family and many friends.
On Oct. 11, 1958, Dick married Sharon Helm, and she survives him. He is also survived by his children, Sheila (Joe) Budde, Richard “Rick” II (Sheila) Burrell and Brian (Shawn) Burrell; grandchildren, Josh (Lauren), Geoff (Stacy), Richard III (Rachel), Adam (Cindy), Nicholas, Jennie, Thomas, Matthew and Maryn; great-granddaughter, Gretchen; sister, Judy Smith; brother, Jack Burrell; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra (Carl) Arrasmith; brother, Charles (Jackie) Burrell; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Burrell.
Services for Dick will be in the spring with interment in Abson Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.