Richard “Dick” I. VandenHeuvel
Richard “Dick” I. VandenHeuvel, ended his time on earth surrounded by his family May 2, 2022.
Dick was born Dec. 16,1935 in Hart, Mich. to parents Henry and Genevieve (Kokx) VandenHeuvel. He attended Hart High School, graduating in 1953, but his true calling was working the land. Dick could coax a seedling from the most stubborn field and delighted in loading the farm truck with friends and family (and a stocked cooler) for a “crop tour.”
In 1977, he started Van’s Harvesting with seven “bean-pickers” and a pole barn. “Bean-picker yellow” quickly became a favorite color, and the business grew to 16 harvesters, now owned by Dick’s son, Eric, and grandson, Dylan. Dick’s creativity and mechanical aptitude shone through both business and home, and he took pride in a job well done.
Dick worked hard, and played harder. His favorite place to be was his personal campground, “The River” where he shared tall tales and slightly embellished life stories, sprinkled with his unique blend of colorful language. He kept all within hearing distance doubled over with laughter. Always by his side was the love of his life, Janice (Feguer) VandenHeuvel. Dick and Jan were married Feb. 10 ,1978 in Lansing, Mich., sealing an unbreakable bond. Dick loved Jan’s cooking, their time wintering in Florida, and beating her at cards — though whether or not he cheated is debatable.
Dick shared his work ethic — and gift for storytelling — with his four sons, Marty (Jayne) VandenHeuvel, Eric VandenHeuvel, Burton “B.G.” (Marie) VandenHeuvel, Richard (Stephanie) VandenHeuvel, and daughter, Ann VandenHeuvel Greiner. He is also survived by two loving sisters, Marge (Doug) Leafstrand and Judee Larsen.
He will be missed greatly by his grandchildren, Jared (Hanh) VandenHeuvel, Dylan VandenHeuvel, Zane (Becca) Peterson, Janelle (Abram) Sodders, Matt (Sabrina) VandenHeuvel, Mitch (Brenda) Flachs, Maxwell VandenHeuvel, Jonas VandenHeuvel, Isabella VandenHeuvel and Jordan Miller. Dick was also blessed with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close family friends who held a special place in his heart.
Waiting on the other side to welcome Dick home are his parents, Hank and Genevieve; brother, David VandenHeuvel; sister, Charlene “Chuck” Lound and brother-in-law, Warren Larsen.
A funeral service was Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation at 10 a.m.. Visitation was also Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Mary’s Church, where Dick was an active member, or to The Parkinson’s Research Foundation. Please share your fond memories and photos at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.