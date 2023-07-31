Richard Leo Alvesteffer
Hart
Richard Leo Alvesteffer, 78, of Hart, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, July 28, 2023. He married Connie Rought at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Weare June 19, 1965 and raised four boys and five girls at their home on Southern Drive in Hart.
Richard is survived by eight of his children; Carri (Andrew) Wilson of Rockwall, Texas; Susan Alvesteffer of Chelsea, Michigan; twins Anthony Alvesteffer of Fremont, Michigan and Andrew Alvesteffer of Engadine, Michigan; Joseph (HeYoung) Alvesteffer of Killeen, Texas; Melinda Conover of Sheridan, Michigan; Amanda (Zack) Meszaros of Fulshear, Texas and Sara (Matt) Richards of Hesperia, Michigan; and his younger brother, Leon (Laura) Alvesteffer of Hesperia, Michigan. He has 23 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; his son, James Alvesteffer; his parents, Ermine and Leola Alvesteffer; and nine brothers and sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 4, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Weare with interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in the family plot. Visitation will occur at the church one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made directly to St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in the name of Richard and Connie Alvesteffer.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.